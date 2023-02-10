Tribals seek school in Jajulu Bandha

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Tribals belonging to Jajulu Bandha village staged a demonstration on Thursday, requesting the ITDA authorities to open a school for their children.

Jajulu Bandha is a hilltop village in Moolpeta panchayat of Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. As many as 29 families of Kodu tribe live in the village. There are 40 children in the age group of 5 to 10 years in this village and there is no school in this village to educate them.

Mandal Parishad Elementary School in Kumburla village is three kms away from here. Moreover, there is no proper way to go to Kumburla. The villagers of Jajulu Bandha said that they cannot send their children through the high hills, stones and thorns to go there.

All the villagers joined hands and appealed to the ITDA authorities to show mercy on their children who are deprived of education due to lack of school and to establish an elementary school in their village and contribute to the future of the children.

Under the leadership of village head K Venkata Rao, the villagers and the children made their demands known to the ITDA officials through an innovative demonstration.