Tribals stage unique protest

Paderu (ASR district): Tribal farmers in a remote hill village of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district staged an unusual protest demanding compensation for cattle killed in a tiger attack more than two years ago.

The incident took place in January 2023 in Buriga and Chinnakonila villages located in the hilltop areas of Rompalli panchayat. Five cattle, including three bulls and two cows, were reportedly killed by a tiger on January 19 and 25 that year. The affected farmers, Kotaparthi Gangulu, Somula Paidamma and Somili Chinna Gangamma, had lodged complaints with forest officials soon after the incident. Officials conducted postmortem examinations and a detailed inquiry, which confirmed that the cattle had died in a tiger attack.

Forest authorities had assured the farmers that compensation would be provided. Reports recommending payment of compensation were also sent to the government by the Paderu Divisional Forest Officer through official communications in February 2023. The report proposed compensation of Rs 1.15 lakh for the five animals. However, farmers said that the amount has not been released even after two years. Village elders Somala Appala Raju and Konaparthi Simhachalam said the delay has left the affected families in distress.

“After losing their cattle, farmers and their family members lost an important source of livelihood. With no compensation and no means to purchase new animals, some of them have migrated to brick kilns in Eluru and Krishna districts in search of work,” they said. The affected farmers said agriculture and livelihood in the region depend heavily on cattle. “Without cattle, we cannot continue farming. We do not have the money to buy new animals,” Gangulu and Paidamma said.

Ahead of the scheduled visit of Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan to the district on Saturday, the farmers staged a symbolic protest by standing as if they themselves were bullocks, demanding immediate release of compensation. “We hope that if our problem reaches the Deputy Chief Minister, we will finally receive the compensation promised to us,” the protesting farmers said.