Tribals told not to get carried away with YSRCP’s deceitful tactics

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and chairperson of AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Kidari Sravan Kumar pointed that the YSRCP brought the tribal region disrepute by misleading the tribals and neglecting their welfare.

Speaking at a media conference held at the district Telugu Desam Party office here on Saturday, he said that GO No. 3 was cancelled due to the failure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in 2020.

The GCC chairperson reiterated that the YSRCP leaders do not have the moral right to speak about GO No. 3 as it was cancelled in the previous government’s tenure. He wondered what the YSRCP leaders were doing while GO No. 3 was being called off back then.

Further, the GCC Chairman mentioned that it was the TDP government that brought GO No. 275 and worked for the development of tribal areas. “Also, the coalition government is focusing on reinstating an alternative GO No.3, ensuring justice is meted out to the tribals. However, why the YSRCP MLAs are not attending the assembly sessions to speak about GO No. 3? And why did the YSRCP not give special DSC notifications in the last five years?” Sravan Kumar questioned.

Public representatives should come forward to develop the society instead of indulging in mudslinging exercises, the GCC chairperson suggested. Sravan Kumar said that the coalition government is keen on meeting the promises made to the tribals. He remarked that the tribals should not get carried away with deceitful tactics of the YSRCP leaders.