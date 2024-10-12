Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders

Kadapa : Mrs. Bashirunnisha, the esteemed wife of senior Congress leader SA Sattar and a prominent CPI district executive member as well as a state leader of AP Mahila Samakhya, sadly passed away following a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, a delegation of Congress leaders, including Dr. N. Tulsi Reddy, Uthanna, Vinay, and Mainuddin, along with CPI leaders such as Galichandra, gathered in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kadapa, to pay their respects to the late Bashirunnisha.



The leaders expressed their condolences by visiting her grieving family and offered their deep sympathy during this difficult time. The loss of Bashirunnisha has left a significant void in the community, and her legacy of service is cherished by many.







