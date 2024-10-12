  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders

Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders
x
Highlights

Mrs. Bashirunnisha, the esteemed wife of senior Congress leader SA Sattar and a prominent CPI district executive member as well as a state leader of AP Mahila Samakhya, sadly passed away following a prolonged illness.

Kadapa : Mrs. Bashirunnisha, the esteemed wife of senior Congress leader SA Sattar and a prominent CPI district executive member as well as a state leader of AP Mahila Samakhya, sadly passed away following a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, a delegation of Congress leaders, including Dr. N. Tulsi Reddy, Uthanna, Vinay, and Mainuddin, along with CPI leaders such as Galichandra, gathered in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kadapa, to pay their respects to the late Bashirunnisha.

The leaders expressed their condolences by visiting her grieving family and offered their deep sympathy during this difficult time. The loss of Bashirunnisha has left a significant void in the community, and her legacy of service is cherished by many.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick