Live
- Felt 'changemaker' PM Modi's 'astral energy', admits former British PM Boris Johnson
- 1st sign of Alzheimer’s in women linked to quality of good cholesterol: Study
- Aid entering Gaza at lowest level in months: UN
- Not practical: UP Cong chief demands rollback of NCPCR recommendations on madrasas
- South Korea-US-Japan summit expected near 2024 end
- India, US working together to expand strategic technology partnership: Minister
- PM Gati Shakti scheme cut logistics cost, enabled better service delivery: Piyush Goyal
- Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders
- FPIs selling did not impact Indian stock market much as DIIs come to the rescue
- Amaravati Touring Talkies, Vishva Karthikeya’s New movie Launched
Just In
Tributes Paid to Bashirunnisha by Kadapa Leaders
Highlights
Mrs. Bashirunnisha, the esteemed wife of senior Congress leader SA Sattar and a prominent CPI district executive member as well as a state leader of AP Mahila Samakhya, sadly passed away following a prolonged illness.
Kadapa : Mrs. Bashirunnisha, the esteemed wife of senior Congress leader SA Sattar and a prominent CPI district executive member as well as a state leader of AP Mahila Samakhya, sadly passed away following a prolonged illness.
On Saturday, a delegation of Congress leaders, including Dr. N. Tulsi Reddy, Uthanna, Vinay, and Mainuddin, along with CPI leaders such as Galichandra, gathered in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kadapa, to pay their respects to the late Bashirunnisha.
The leaders expressed their condolences by visiting her grieving family and offered their deep sympathy during this difficult time. The loss of Bashirunnisha has left a significant void in the community, and her legacy of service is cherished by many.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS