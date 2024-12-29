Tributes paid to Dr Manmohan Singh

Kurnool: The demise of former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss to the country, stated Kurnool district Congress Committee president, former MLA and former TTD Board member Parigela Muralikrishna.

He paid tributes to the departed leader at the condolence meeting held at party office here on Friday. On behalf of the DCC and party leaders, he extended condolences to the family members of Manmohan Singh. The services provided by him as the former PM and as Union Finance Minister were invaluable and under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, our country achieved highest growth rate and became the third largest economy in the world, he said.

Muralikrishna said that the Indian economy has been recognised as a superpower, Manmohan Singh’s reforms are crucial in raising the living standards of the people, and Singh deserves the credit for preventing the impact of global economic recession from affecting the country’s economy. He said the Right to Information Act protects citizens’ rights, while Employment Guarantee Scheme has become a guide for poor people. Muralikrishna stated that the reforms and achievements of the great man should become an example for every citizen of our country. Former MLC M Sudhakar Babu, Parliamentary Congress in-charge PG Rampullayya Yadav and others participated in the programme.