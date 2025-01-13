Tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda

Vijayawada : NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda in connection with his 162nd birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Youth Day across the state.

The programme was organised by the District Youth Welfare department headed by welfare officer U Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the gathering, collector exhorted the youth to work hard to reach greater heights in life taking cue from Swami Vivekananda.

He said that the youth should be inspired by Swami’s teachings to build character by continuous study. He appealed to the youth to rightly utilise the government programmes to become successful in life. They should become partners in the development of the state and the nation, he said.