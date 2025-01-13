  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda

Tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda
x
Highlights

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda in connection with his 162nd birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Youth Day across the state.

Vijayawada : NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda in connection with his 162nd birth anniversary which is celebrated as the National Youth Day across the state.

The programme was organised by the District Youth Welfare department headed by welfare officer U Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the gathering, collector exhorted the youth to work hard to reach greater heights in life taking cue from Swami Vivekananda.

He said that the youth should be inspired by Swami’s teachings to build character by continuous study. He appealed to the youth to rightly utilise the government programmes to become successful in life. They should become partners in the development of the state and the nation, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick