Tributes paid to YSR on birth anniversary

Vizianagaram: YSRCP leaders and cadre recalled the services of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary on Tuesday with programmes across all constituencies.

In Cheepurupally, ZP chairman and district party Majji Srinivasa Rao led an event, garlanding YSR’s statue and recalling the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the former CM.

Party members offered floral tributes to YSR’s statue, recognising his efforts to improve the lives of the poor and lay the foundation for state-wide development.

Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing his vision. Former Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy attended the event in Vizianagaram, describing YSR as a leader with compassion and a vision for progress. He recalled the welfare schemes like Arogyasri and fee reimbursement, which significantly improved the lives of the underprivileged.

