  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to YSR on birth anniversary

Tributes paid to YSR on birth anniversary
x
Highlights

YSRCP leaders and cadre recalled the services of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary on Tuesday with programmes across all constituencies.

Vizianagaram: YSRCP leaders and cadre recalled the services of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary on Tuesday with programmes across all constituencies.

In Cheepurupally, ZP chairman and district party Majji Srinivasa Rao led an event, garlanding YSR’s statue and recalling the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the former CM.

Party members offered floral tributes to YSR’s statue, recognising his efforts to improve the lives of the poor and lay the foundation for state-wide development.

Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing his vision. Former Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy attended the event in Vizianagaram, describing YSR as a leader with compassion and a vision for progress. He recalled the welfare schemes like Arogyasri and fee reimbursement, which significantly improved the lives of the underprivileged.

ZP chairman and YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao paying tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Cheepurupally on Tuesday

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick