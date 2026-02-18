TTD Addl EO offers Pattu Vastrams to Srikalahasteeswara

Tirupati: As part of the Brahmotsavams at Srikala Hasteeswara temple, TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary offered Pattu Vastrams on Tuesday on behalf of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Earlier on his arrival, he was accorded a traditional Purna Kumbha welcome by Sri Kala Hasteeswara Temple EO T. Bapireddy.

After offering the Pattu Vastrams, he had darshan of Sri Vayu Lingeswara Swamy and Sri Gnana Prasunambika and received Theertha and Prasadams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO said he felt blessed to offer Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kala Hasteeswara Swamy on the auspicious occasion.

He noted that Sri Kala Hasti is a prominent Saiva kshetra and one of the Pancha Bhoota temples associated with Vayu.

He added that devotees from India and abroad visit the temple for Rahu Ketu pujas and that TTD has been offering Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kalahasti during Brahmotsavams for the past 26 years.

