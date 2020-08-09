TTD amasses 20.66 crore income in July, EO Anil Kumar Singhal asserts

TTD had netted an income of Rs 20.66 crore through Hundi offerings in July. This includes the cash offerings in the Hundi in Tirumala temple which was Rs 16.69 crore and Rs 3.92 crore received in e-hundi that is offering through electronic fund transfer.

A total of 2.38 lakh had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and 11.35 lakh laddus were sold in July this year, according to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

He said at a media conference here on Sunday that the total number of pilgrims who have darshan which was low due to severity of pandemic COVID in many states has been picking up with more than 95 per cent of those booked the tickets turning up for darshan in the 4-5 days.

Strongly resenting the criticism on social media against TTD for continuing darshan amidst the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the districts more so in Tirupati city only to earn revenue Singhal said it is not for income the temple is being opened but only to fulfil the ardent desire of devotees longing for darshan. '

''The temple is being opened for darshan only for the sake of the devout not for any revenue" Singhal said adding that the income TTD is getting by continuing darshan was not at all countable compared to the huge expenses the TTD is incurring and the tremendous risks, huge men and machinery involved for continuing darshan'' he observed.

About Rs 150-200 crore the TTD has to spend monthly towards wages, maintenance, the conduct of daily rituals, Utsavam etc. he pointed.

In the same breath, EO said the TTD is able to meet this big expenditure so far without touching its corpus fund. On the conduct of annual Brahmotsavam in September, he said the TTD trust board which will meet this month-end will take the call on the conduct of the fete.

Replying a question on the issuance of offline Sarvadarshan tokens which was suspended since July 21 here Singhal said TTD will consider resuming the issuing of tokens in view of Corporation relaxed the curbs in the city which was decay as containment zone.