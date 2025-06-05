Live
TTD Announces Divya Darshan Tokens to be Released at Bhudevi Complex
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the Bhudevi Complex, located near Alipiri, will begin issuing tokens for devotees walking along the Srivari Mettu route. Tokens will be made available from 5 pm on the 6th of this month.
Previously, devotees would collect tokens near the first step of the route and scan them at the 1,200th step, which proved to be cumbersome. In response to these challenges, officials have decided to set up permanent counters at Srinivasa Mangapuram to facilitate the issuance of Divya Darshan tokens. Until those counters are operational, tokens will continue to be issued at the Bhudevi Complex.
The complex will feature a total of 10 counters, comprising 4 for Divya Darshan tokens and 6 for timed Sarva Darshan tokens. Devotees will initially be allowed into the sheds at the Balaji Bus Stand premises and will be organised into queue lines to streamline the token collection process.