TTD announces schedule for release of March 2025 quota darshans

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for the release of Arjitha Seva tickets for various religious services for March 2025. The tickets will be made available online with registration commencing on the 18 December at 10 AM.

Devotees can look forward to an online quota for services such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, and Ashtadalapada Padmaradhana. Additionally, a Lucky Dip quota will be open for registration until 10 AM on the 20th.

On the following day, December 21, at 10 AM, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva will be released online. Furthermore, Virtual Seva tickets will also be made available at 3 PM on the same day.

On December 23, the TTD will release Anga Pradakshinam quota at 10 AM, the Srivani Trust Break Darshan quota at 11 AM, and free special entry darshan tokens for elderly, chronically ill, and disabled devotees at 3 PM. The following day, on December 24 a quota of Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released at 10 AM, accompanied by the launch of rental room bookings for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 PM.

Additionally, the quota for Srivari Seva for March will be released on the 27th of this month. Devotees are encouraged to take note of these dates to secure their services and darshan tickets through the official TTD website at [https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in).