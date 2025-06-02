TTD board member accuses YSRCP of plot to tarnish temple’s image

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a detailed investigation into what he described as a deliberate and coordinated attempt by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to malign the TTD and destabilise the newly elected State government.

In his letter, Bhanu alleged that the YSRCP, unable to accept its defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, has been engaging in a sustained campaign of misinformation aimed at creating public distrust against the TTD and the government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that YSRCP leaders were orchestrating a series of incidents and leveraging social media to spread false narratives and provoke unrest.

Citing examples, he referred to a recent allegation by former MLA and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who accused TTD of negligence, claiming that hundreds of cows had died in its Goshala due to mismanagement. Bhanu rejected these claims as ‘false and baseless.’

He also highlighted the circulation of a video showing a Muslim man performing Namaz within Tirumala temple premises, which the board member said was a violation of TTD norms. He alleged that YSRCP leaders had used the video to target the TTD administration and incite public anger.

Another incident cited by him involved a YSRCP supporter allegedly raising slogans against the TTD chairman while in a temple queue line. He described this as a ‘deliberately staged act’ aimed at discrediting the TTD and the ruling NDA government.

“These are not isolated events and form part of a larger, carefully planned conspiracy by the YSRCP leadership to undermine the TTD’s reputation and destabilise the state government”, he said. Bhanu urged the DGP to initiate a criminal investigation into the matter, alleging that misleading content was being deliberately created and disseminated across social, electronic, and print media platforms to achieve political objectives.