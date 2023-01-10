TTD braces for Rathasapthami festival in local temples

Tirupati: TTD is gearing up for the successful conduct of Rathasapthami, one of the major Hindu festivals in its temple in and around Tirupati. This year, the auspicious Rathasapthami dedicated to Lord Suryanarayanam, will be observed in the Telugu Magha month on January 28. TTD Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam, who held a virtual conference with officials of the temples on Monday, has directed them to make extensive arrangements in the shrines to cope with the rush expected to visit the temples on Rathasapthami.

In the virtual conference with temple officials and other department heads, the JEO instructed the officials concerned to make required arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vahana sevas to be observed on Rathasapthami and also Mula murti darshans at the temples including Sri Kodandaramaswami (Tirupati), Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Narayanavanam, Vedanarayana Swamy at Nagalapuram and Venkateswara Swamy temple in Devuni Kadapa, YSR Kadapa district.

He asked the DFO to check the strength of vahanas and Rathas in advance besides completing pending works of repairs in coordination with all departments to keep ready the vahanams and Ratham for the religious event.

The JEO also reviewed Maha Samprokshanam arrangements for the newly built Venkateswara Swamy temples at Jammu, Chennai, Rampachodavaram and Seethampeta temples and scrutinised issues like Panchaloha idols, ornaments, deputation of Archakas and other staff and sanitation.

He advised concerned staff to organise electrical illumination and flower decorations, Anna Prasadam, drinking water in queue lines, parking etc. arrangements on par with Vaikunta Ekadasi fete. Superintendent Engineers Satyanarayana, Venkateswarlu, DyEOs Gunabhushan Reddy, Govindarajan, Transport General Manager Sesha Reddy, VGO Manohar, DFO Srinivas and others were present.