TTD Cancels Break Darshans in Tirumala on 9th and 16th of the Month

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the cancellation of break darshans at the Srivari Temple on the 9th and 16th of this month. This decision comes in light of the upcoming Anivara Asthanam on the 16th.

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanamscheduled to take place on the 9th has led to the cancellation of break darshans on that day. Additionally, the Ashtadalapapadamaradhana seva has also been called off.

Furthermore, on the 16th during the Anivara Asthanam, TTD has decided to cancel the Malayappaswamy procession along with Sridevi Bhudevi in Pushpapallaki in the evening.

Devotees are advised to plan their visit to the Srivari Temple accordingly, considering the cancellation of break darshans on the specified dates.