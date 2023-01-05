TTD cancels Pournami Garuda seva service to be held tomorrow

TTD has cancelled the Pournami Garuda Seva scheduled to be held at Tirumala temple on Friday. Every month on the occasion of the full moon, Garuda Seva is performed, however, due to the Adyayanotsavam festival going on in the temple, a large number of devotees participate in these festivals. The 25-day study festival at Srivari Temple began on the 3rd night of this month. It is customary to conduct this festival in the presence of a deity from 11 days before Vaikuntha Ekadashi in Dhanur month.

The officials said that there will be no garuda seva. Meanwhile, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will come to Tirupati on Thursday. To this extent, Collector Venkataramana Reddy revealed. Reaching Renigunta Airport at 11 am, inauguration ceremonies and foundation stones for various development programs will be done.

On the other hand, the crowd of devotees is increasing in Tirumala. Devotees are flocking to Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from the 2nd of this month. However.. only devotees with darshan tickets are allowed to visit the lord. Meanwhile, the devotees are waiting in compartments for hours.