TTD cancels Privileged Darshans at Tirumala during Brahmotsavams

After two years, TTD is making arrangements to organise Lord Venkateswara Brahmotsavams Vahanaseva on Tirumala streets from the 26th of this month to the 5th of October. It is known that in the past two Brahmotsavams were held in isolation due to Corona. A large number of devotees are expected to attend the Brahmotsavam this time. With this, TTD has decided to allow Sarvadarshans only to benefit common devotees.



TTD has cancelled VIP break darshans, privileged darshans for the elderly, disabled, parents of children, etc. Also, Arjitha services and darshan tickets of Rs.300 have been cancelled for Srivani Trust donors and donors of other trusts. The TTD decided to allow only self-arriving protocol VIPs

Meanwhile, about 50 percent of the rooms have been made available for online booking by devotees, and the rest of the rooms are allotted offline to the devotees through various counters in Tirumala. TTD has decided to stop allotment of rooms online and offline from September 30 to October 2 to donors of trusts and cottage donors in view of the rush of devotees due to Garudaseva on October 1.