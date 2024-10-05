TTD Cancels Reverse Tendering System in Tirumala

In a significant development, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board has announced the cancellation of the reverse tendering system, which was implemented by the previous YCP government. This reversal marks a return to the old tendering process that was in place before the system's introduction in 2019 under Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration.

TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao confirmed the cancellation of the reverse tendering system, which had been a subject of extensive discussion since its inception. The decision notably follows the recent visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Tirumala, where he held a meeting with TTD officials. During this meeting, CM Naidu provided several key suggestions that may have influenced the Board's decision.

The reverse tendering system, previously implemented through Government Order No. 67, however, the change in leadership and the latest developments in TTD's governance have reinstated the traditional tendering process, which many believe will streamline operations and enhance decision-making.