TTD cancels VIP break darshan till June 30

With the summer vacation pilgrim rush reaching its peak, TTD cancelled VIP break darshan on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays till June 30.

As the darshan under Sarva Darshan pilgrims is already taking nearly 30-40 hours, in view of larger interests of common pilgrims, TTD has taken this decision.

As such, no recommendation letters will be accepted for VIP break darshan. The TTD asked the devotees to take note of this and co-operate with it.

