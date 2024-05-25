Live
- Tirupati: Sitting MLA has edge over novice from TDP
- Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines
- Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv
- Modi backed MSP guarantee as CM but changed position
- Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP
- Gadwal: Farmers seek government action on counterfeit seed sale
- Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024
- Chopper makes hard-landing
- Parties, candidate in ‘audit’ mode over money spent for votes
Just In
TTD cancels VIP break darshan till June 30
Highlights
With the summer vacation pilgrim rush reaching its peak, TTD cancelled VIP break darshan on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays till June 30.
Tirumala : With the summer vacation pilgrim rush reaching its peak, TTD cancelled VIP break darshan on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays till June 30.
As the darshan under Sarva Darshan pilgrims is already taking nearly 30-40 hours, in view of larger interests of common pilgrims, TTD has taken this decision.
As such, no recommendation letters will be accepted for VIP break darshan. The TTD asked the devotees to take note of this and co-operate with it.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS