TTD celebrates Gopuja Mahotsavam on Kanuma

Tirupati: The Kanuma festival witnessed a grand celebration of Gopuja Mahotsavam in SV Gosala of TTD in Tirupati on Friday.

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy participated in the programme.

Special pujas were performed to Sri Venugopala Swamy in the temple while the cultural events began with Venu Ganam followed by Gobbemma Puja, Go-Gaja-Vrishabha-Aswa pujas on the auspicious occasion.

Dasa Sahitya, Annamacharya, HDPP artistes presented bhajans, kolatams and Sankeertans.

Gosamrakshana Trust in-charge director Dr Siva Kumar, other officials and a large number of devotees took part in the programme.