TTD chairman Bhumana inaugurates double decker bus

Tirupati: TTD Chairman and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated electric double decker bus here on Thursday in SPJNM High School grounds. Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana joined the TTD chairman in flagging off the bus. Later, with the TTD chairman, Mayor, corporators and corporation officials aboard, the bus travelled in four routes in the city.

The bus from the school ground reached SV University via town club junction and returned to town club junction (NTR circle) to go to Kapilatheertham, enroute Alipiri. From Kapilatheettam, the bus went to agriculture market yard and then to Ghantasala junction in Tiruchanur. From Tiruchanur, it returned to the city to Gangamma temple via RTC bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Tirupati is the first city in AP and second city in South India to introduce double decker bus. It will become a major attraction to the visiting pilgrims, who will have the opportunity to see important places in the city, travelling in the bus, he averred. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the man behind the introduction of double decker bus, said the corporation acquired the bus from Smart City project funds to improve transport facilities in the city. Four more buses will be added based on the demand covering more routes in the pilgrim city, he said, adding that the development of roads taken up by the municipal council enabled the introduction of double decker bus.