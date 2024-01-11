TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launches revamped website

TTD Chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, has launched a modernized website for TTD temples called ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in. The website provides information on over 60 local and affiliated temples with details on their locations, services, darshan timings, transport options, and other facilities. It also includes photos and videos highlighting the uniqueness of each temple. The website was developed by the IT department of TTD in collaboration with Jio.

The TTD has also announced a change in the name of the official website for the Tirumala Tirupati Srivari Temple. The previous website name, tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in, has now been changed to ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in. The TTD has urged devotees to take note of this change and to use the new website for online bookings and temple details.

This decision to change the website name is part of the TTD's 'One Organization, One Website, One Mobile App' initiative, which aims to consolidate all the facilities and information for Srivari devotees in one place. The TTD Board has made this change to ensure that devotees have easy access to all the necessary services through a single website and mobile app.

The new ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in website allows devotees to book online for Srivari darshan and provides details about the temples under the TTD in Tirupati. It also features photos and videos showcasing the unique aspects of the Srivari temple. This website is intended to promote Hindu Dharma and make it easier for devotees to access information and services related to TTD temples.