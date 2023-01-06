TTD Chairman inaugurates AFCON Rest House at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday inaugurated the newly-constructed rest house by AFCON at Padmavathi Rest House area at Tirumala.

The TTD Board chief performed pujas and handed over the keys of all the rooms of the rest house to the officials concerned. It may be noted here that AFCON is the contractor constructing the multi-crore Srinivasam fly over, taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) under smart city project.

The TTD is also funding the project, bearing the two third of the total cost of the project which is around Rs 660 crore as it is aimed to decongest the traffic in the pilgrim city and also provide a way for the pilgrims coming from various States to proceed directly to Alipiri without touching the city roads. TTD Estates Wing OSD Mallikarjuna, AEO Sri Chowdary and AFCON Manager Tirupati Rangaswamy were present.