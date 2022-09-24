  • Menu
TTD chairman inspects Annaprasadam Complex

TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy interacting with a devotee while inspecting Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala on Friday

Highlights

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday inspected the Annaprasadam activities at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala. He interacted with devotees on the quality, quantity, taste and hygiene of Annaprasadam that is being served. The devotees thanked TTD for providing tasty food in a hygienic manner with different delicious

items as Annaprasadam. The Chairman also enquired whether anyone is demanding them for money in Kalyanakatta, darshan and accommodation areas. Later he directed officials to ensure that the devotees are not put to any sort of inconvenience. He also interacted with the Srivari Sevaks about their accommodation and other facilities being provided in Srivari Seva

Sadan. The Chairman dined with the devotees. Annaprasadam Deputy EO Selvam, Special Officer of Catering GLN Shastri and AVSO Sai Giridhar were also present.

