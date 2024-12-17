  • Menu
TTD Chairman inspects Srivani counter at airport
Tirupati: TTD Chairman B R Naidu inspected the Srivani Trust darshan ticket issuing counter at Renigunta Airport in Tirupati on Monday.

On the occasion, he spoke to the devotees who were getting tickets and received their feedback on the facilities being provided to them.

The devotees expressed their satisfaction. Later, the chairman also enquired the details of the sale of tickets everyday from the airport counter staff.

