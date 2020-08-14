TTD chief lays foundation stone for construction of new Parakamani building in Tirumala

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Parakamani building taken up with an outlay of about Rs. 9 crore in Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said construction of a separate Parakamani building outside the temple was necessitated as the area were the Parakamani (sorting and counting of Hindi offerings) is now being conducted inside the shrine behind Vimana prakaram is too congested unable to accommodate about 250 including TTD staff and sevaks (volunteers) engaged daily for the sorting and counting of Hundi offerings including cash, valuables like gold silver etc.

More importantly, crowding of Parakamani proving inimical to the health of the personnel involved in the tideous process of sorting and counting of devotees offerings due to lack of proper ventillation and adequate space for the working staff he said adding that there is no scope for providing ventilation or expand the Parakamani area as it was very old temple structure .

Further, Chairman said there is no facility for the staff engaged in counting for taking rest or attend nature call. The staff going out to answer nature call also very difficult due to unending rush in the shrine and for security reasons he said explaing the reasons behind the TTD taking up of the construction for Parakamani.

The proposed two-storey building to come up in a plenth area of about 15000 sq.ft will have all facilities including spacious hall for the sorting and counting of Hundi offerings with glass walls so that devotees view it, rest rooms, toilets and also counters for banks as well TTD donations counters to receive donations.

A Bangalore based business man Mural Krishna(who was present with his spouse for Bhumi Pooja), a native of Tadepalligudam came forward to bear the entire cost of the building as donation to Lord Venkateswara, Subba Reddy said thanking the business man for his largesse.

Though there was dire need of a separate building for Parakamani it was pending for long Reddy said observing that the proposal was approved immediately after the new trust board headed by him took charge on being apprised by the officials. TTD additional EO AV Darma Reddy was also present.