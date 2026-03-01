TTD clears Rs 5,456.26 cr budget for next fiscal

Vijayawada Tirupati: Hundi offerings remain the financial backbone of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), even as the temple body continues to spend a nearly equivalent sum on human resources. Reflecting this balance between devotional inflows and administrative commitments, the TTD Trust Board has approved a Rs 5,456.26-crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year, a moderate increase over the revised estimate of Rs 5,394.52 crore for 2025–26.

The budget was approved at the trust board meeting chaired by BR Naidu and attended by Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday. TTD expects Hundi collections to reach Rs 1,880 crore in 2026–27, up from the revised estimate of Rs 1,738 crore for the current fiscal. Interest earnings from fixed deposits are projected at Rs 1,205 crore, slightly lower than the present year’s revised estimates.

Other major revenue streams include Rs 650 crore from prasadam sales, Rs 310 crore from darshan tickets, Rs 135 crore from Arjitha Seva receipts, Rs 173 crore from accommodation and Kalyanamandapam rentals, and Rs 175 crore from ‘Talaneelalu’ (hair offerings).

Additional receipts are estimated at Rs 81.89 crore from loans and advances to employees, earnest money deposits and security deposits, Rs 140 crore from trust receipts, Rs 108 crore from miscellaneous sources such as the sale of agarbattis and tollgate fees, and Rs 31 crore from publication sales.

On the expenditure side, the largest allocation of Rs 1,859.75 crore has been earmarked for human resources payments, up from Rs 1,757.75 crore in the current fiscal. Material procurement will account for Rs 974.50 crore, while Rs 700 crore has been allocated for corpus and other investments.

Engineering works will receive Rs 475 crore and engineering maintenance Rs 185 crore.

The board has sanctioned Rs 193 crore in grants to various institutions and Rs 127 crore for projects under the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.

A sum of Rs 62.63 crore has been set aside for loans and advances, and Rs 75 crore has been allocated for pensions and contributions to the EHS fund.

Facility management has been allocated Rs 100 crore and Rs 55 crore has been earmarked for contributions to the Common Good Fund. Another Rs 163.77 crore will be spent on fairs and festivals, insurance, taxes and professional fees.

The vigilance and security department has been allotted Rs 245 crore for 2026–27, which is Rs 64 crore higher than the revised estimate of Rs 181 crore for 2025–26.

TTD has earmarked Rs 164 crore for its educational institutions and Rs 37 crore in grants for other universities.

Healthcare services will receive Rs 155 crore, covering TTD-run hospitals and dispensaries, including grants to SVIMS, BIRRD Hospital and the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre.

The Trust Board has projected a closing cash and bank balance of Rs 293.61 crore by the end of 2026–27, compared to Rs 493.37 crore under the revised estimates for 2025–26. Apart from Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and Joint Executive Officers V Veerabrahmam and Dr A Sharat, CVSO KV Murali Krishna and board members attended the meeting.