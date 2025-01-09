TTD completes issuance of tokens for Vaikuntha dwara darshans

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has successfully completed the issuance of 120,000 SD tokens for darshan through the Vaikuntha gates from January 10th to 12th. Tokens were distributed to devotees at nine designated centers for approximately 13 hours each day.

Looking ahead, TTD officials have announced that tokens for the remaining days of Vaikuntha Darshan will be issued starting on January 13th. On that day, and continuing until January 19th, 40,000 tokens will be available daily at three locations: Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam, and Vishnu Niwas in Tirupati.

In response to crowd management considerations, especially in light of a recent incident on Wednesday, TTD has implemented strong queue lines at token issuance centers. Enhanced vigilance measures and stringent security protocols will be established with the assistance of local police forces. The issuance of tokens will occur under the oversight of specially appointed senior officers, ensuring a smooth and organized process for the devotees seeking darshan.