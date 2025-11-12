TTD employee arrested for cheating pilgrims

Tirupati: The Tirupati police arrested a TTD employee, Male Sankaraiah (GIS No.15133), for cheating devotees by promising special darshan, seva tickets, and accommodation in Tirumala. Acting on the directions of district SP L Subbarayudu, the Anti-Dalari Task Force nabbed Sankaraiah near the Tirumala JEO office on Tuesday. Police said the accused, a labourer in the TTD Engineering Department, had been absconding for two years. He collected large sums from devotees using fake recommendation letters and maintained links with some PROs and personal assistants of public representatives. The cheated money was reportedly spent on betting and luxury.

A mobile phone and two bank passbooks were seized. The SP warned that stern action would be taken against anyone exploiting pilgrims’ faith and urged devotees to use only official TTD platforms. Complaints can be lodged at 9440796769, 9440796772, or 112.