TTD Employees JAC submits memo to Collector on house sites

Tirupati: TTD Employees Union Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders, who met District Collector Venkataraman Reddy at his office in the collectorate here on Monday, requested him to expedite the handing over of 300-acre site, which was allotted for house sites to employees working in the TTD. The government allotted 300-acre land at Aranyam Padiredu village in Vadamalapeta mandal in Tirupati district to TTD Employees Housing Society against payment of Rs 62 crore towards the land cost, four months back. But the land was not handed over to the Society even after the payment of land cost as per the market value.

Against the backdrop, the JAC leaders met the collector for handing over the site to Housing Society for allotment of house sites to 3,500 employees working in TTD. JAC leaders G Venkatesam, M Nagarjuna, Girija and others explained to the collector that the TTD employees have been waiting for allotment of house sites for 30 years and further delay cause much loss to them. The Collector, responding to JAC leaders representation, assured them to solve the issue in 10 days.

It may be noted here that TTD allotted its lands located in various places in Tirupati city including SV Poor Home, SV Dairy Farm, SGS Arts College, Vinayak Nagar and at Brahmanapattu village, 20 years back but it was challenged by a social activist and the case is pending before the Supreme Court, resulting in TTD later cancelling the proposal of alloting its lands for house sites to its employees.

However, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and City MLA B Karunakar Reddy took up the house site issue to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who ordered for allotment of 300 acres in Vadamalapeta mandal for allotment of house sites to TTD employees.

JAC leaders M Prasad Rao, Indira, Bhaskar and others were also present.