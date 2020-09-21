TTD Eo And Additional EO Inspects Arrangements For AP CM Visit

Tirumala: In view of the visit of Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh on September 23 and 24 to Tirumala, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti inspected the arrangements at Nada Neerajana Mandapam.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tirumala on the Garuda vahana day to present the official offerings of pattu vastrams on behalf of AP government on September 23. While on September 24 he will take part in Sundarakanda Parayanam at Nada Neerajana Mandapam along with his Karnataka counterpart Sri Yediyurappa.

In this connection, they reviewed the security arrangements from Bedi Anjaneya temple to Srivari temple and special instructions were issued to senior officials concerned.

Later, Additional EO reviewed on the pattern of Sunadarakanda Parayanam programme to be carried out on September 24 and other arrangements at Nada Neerajanam.

TTD SE-2 Nageswar Rao, Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala principal KSS Avadhani, Srivari temple DyEO Harindranath, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar participated in the review meeting.