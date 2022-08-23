TTD EO asks students to set higher targets to achieve success in life

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy exhorted the students of TTD educational institutions to set their sights on higher goals and make concerted efforts to achieve them. Addressing the students as part of his visit to Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College on Monday, the EO said hard work and sustained efforts always pay rich dividends.

He also read out an inspiring Telugu verse "Sadhanamulna panulu samakuru dharalona" and gave an anecdote from the Ekalavya episode and some more from Bhagavad Gita to motivate the students to excel in their studies. The EO said there were no shortcuts for achieving success in life which could be only achieved through hard work coupled with a planned approach.

The EO also highlighted the significance of being clean personally and keeping surroundings also clean while stressing students to take up shramdan twice a month to keep the college clean and green. Later the EO inspected the botany, physics, zoology and chemistry labs and directed the engineering officials to clear all the wastes in front of the college campus and promote greenery.

He also requested the JEO to develop a sports complex and to post security guards. It may be noted here that Dharma Reddy after taking charge as EO focussing on TTD run educational institutions to improve facilities for enhancing their performance.

JEO Sada Bhargavi, College Principal Dr Venugopala Reddy, Chief Engineer Nageswar and Educational Officer Govinda Rajan were present.