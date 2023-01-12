TTD EO Dharma Reddy denies criticism over hike in room rents at Tirumala

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that the criticism that the prices of rented rooms have been increased in Tirumala is not correct and clarified that the prices of rooms allotted to common devotees have not been increased. He said that they are clarifying the allegations with the intention that the devotees should know the truth.

Stating that there are 7500 rooms in Tirumala besides four free complexes for pilgrims, EO said there are 5,000 rooms of Rs.50 and Rs.100 with the same rent for 40 years. The EO clarified that the prices of the rooms allotted to common devotees have not been increased and made clear that there are 1230 rooms with a rent of Rs. 1000.

The EO further clarified that rooms in Padmavati and MABC area have higher rent as the amenities provided there are high wherein VIPs would prefer. He stated that they have increased the rents of Narayanagiri, SV Guest House in a total of 1,344 rooms and condemned the criticism on TTD.