TTD EO Dharma Reddy gets relief in contempt case as High Court stays single bench orders

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy has got a sigh of relief in the contempt of court case as the High Court bench has stayed the single bench verdict imposing jail sentence. The bench that heard the petition filed by EO Dharma Reddy challenging the single bench judgment issued orders to this effect by imposing a stay.



According to the details, Kommu Babu, Ramawat Swami Naik and Bhukya Savela Nayak have filed a petition to cancel the TTD notification issued in 2011 for filling up the posts of program assistants in the TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad and asking them to regularise their services as program assistants. The High Court has given a verdict to regularise.

However, the petitioners again approached the court that the High Court judgment was not being implemented. A contempt of court petition was filed on June 16 this year. The single bench which investigated this, sentenced TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy to a month's imprisonment and fined Rs.2,000. It has been made clear that if the fine is not paid, they will have to undergo simple imprisonment for another week. However, the High Court bench gave stayed the orders.