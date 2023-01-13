TTD EO Dharma Reddy says Tirumala temple will soon be built in Karimnagar

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that Tirumala temple will soon be constructed in Karimnagar and made clear that the construction is going on in 10 acres of land. Revealing the details of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday, the EO made the above statement.



Further, he said that 6.09 lakh people visited Tirumala during the 10-day Vaikuntha dwara darshan and stated that the revenue of Rs 39.4 crore has been received through hundi. He said in view of the conditions in Tirumala temple, only 70,000 devotees are being given darshan through Vaikuntha per day and said that with 2.37 crore devotees visiting Tirumala in 2022, an income of Rs 1,450 crore has been obtained through Hundi.

Meanwhile, EO Dharma Reddy said that grand arrangements are being made for Rathasaptami celebrations on 28th of this month and once again clarified once again that the prices of the rooms allotted to common devotees have not been increased. He said that the prices have been increased only for 170 rooms allotted to VIPs.