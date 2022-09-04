TTD EO exhorts doctors to focus on traditional medicinal system

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy asked the doctors to focus on the Indian traditional medicinal system along with the allopathy practices. Addressing the Neuroscientists on the second-day of their annual conference 'AP Neurocon-2022' at Hotel Taj on Saturday, he felt that such conferences will help in discussing various aspects in the modern medicine practices and enrich their knowledge. It will also help in providing better treatment at an affordable cost.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that SVIMS has hosted the conference thrice in 1996, 2004 and 2014 and for the fourth time it was being held here. It will provide a platform for senior doctors to share their experiences with the juniors as several neurologists and neurosurgeons have come from various parts of the country. On the occasion, noted neurosurgeon Dr Bhavaraju Subba Rao of Visakhapatnam has been felicitated with lifetime achievement award. Dr Vasantha Padma, Head of Neurology department in AIIMS addressed the delegates and explained the latest developments and research outcomes regarding the activation of neuro system in a patient after being suffered from paralysis.

Organising chairman Dr BCM Prasad, organising secretary Dr VV Ramesh Chandra, Dr G Buchi Raju, Dr I Babji Shyam Kumar, Dr Sarath Chandra, Dr Muralidhara Rao, Dr Manula Tripathi from AIIMS, Bengaluru, Dr Malla Bhaskar Rao, Dr Bala Parameswar Rao, Dr MV Padma Srivastav and Dr Vijayalakshmi participated.