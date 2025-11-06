TTD EO inspects ‘Sravanam’, interacts with parents

Tirupati: The Executive Officer of TTD Anil Kumar Singhal inspected the TTD-run Sravanam, the institute for hearing impaired children, on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the institute, he was warmly received by TTD DEO T Venkata Sunilu, SEs Venkateswarlu, Manoharam and the staff of Sravanam.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO instructed officials to take necessary measures to provide advanced, modern training methods for children with hearing impairments.

Later he personally interacted with the parents of the children to learn about the facilities being provided—such as milk, biscuits, breakfast, and lunch—along with drinking water, training quality, and their satisfaction with the progress of their children.

Parents from Gangadhara Nellore, Punganur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Chittoor, and other regions shared their feedback with the EO.

He also enquired about the improvement in speech pronunciation and comprehension skills of the children, after joining the institute.

The EO directed officials to ensure modern infrastructure in classrooms and to prepare a comprehensive report on various aspects such as the provision of midday meals for day scholars, distribution of advanced hearing aids after training, improved teaching materials, methods, stationery, and curriculum development.

He directed the Devasthanams Education Officer to coordinate these activities and submit a detailed report.

The EO instructed the engineering officials to undertake renovation works, including improved lighting and necessary teaching equipment.

The EO personally observed the teaching methods for children of different age groups (1-year, 1.5-year, 2-year, and 3-year levels) and offered several suggestions to the teachers.

He emphasised the use of audio-visual tools, games, and songs to make learning easier and more engaging for children.

TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, EE Jaganmohan Reddy, DE Saraswati, Sravanam Project staff, and employees participated in the programme.