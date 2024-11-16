  • Menu
TTD EO visits Sringeri Sarada Peetham

TTD EO visits Sringeri Sarada Peetham
TTD EO J Syamala Rao paid a courtesy visit to Uttaradhikari of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidhu Shekhara Bharathi Theertha Swamiji at Sringeri Shankara Peetham in Tirupati on Friday.

On this occasion, Swamiji felicitated the EO and gave his blessings. Later, Swamiji explained to EO Syamala Rao the programmes to be undertaken by the TTD for the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, preservation of Vedas and dissemination of Vedic education.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao with Uttaradhikari of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidhu Shekhara Bharathi Theertha Swamiji at Sringeri Shankara Peetham in Tirupati on Friday

