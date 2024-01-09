Live
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets Unveiled: Highlights from CES 2024
Just In
TTD EO vows more safety steps on footpath
Lighting to be set up on both sides of the footpath from 7th mile to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple
Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said all the safety measures were initiated for the protection of devotees from wild animals’ attack and to make them walk the footpath to Tirumala without fear.
Addressing a review meeting with TTD and government forest officials at the Administrative Building here on Monday, the EO said that the government has set up a joint committee with TTD DFO, AP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) under the chairmanship of AP Chief wildlife warden, has conducted a field study of the situation twice and submitted a report with long term and immediate tasks on the footpath.
Earlier TTD DFO, Tirupati Circle CCF and DFO Tirupati also made a presentation on the issue. The EO also discussed on the steps including protection of wildlife, infrastructure, staff, bio-fencing, aerial way, underpass etc. He instructed the DFO to write to wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, with aerial walkway, underpass, overpass arrangements for approval. He also urged the Tirupati DFO to provide camera traps, view line, outpost and monitoring cell set up with Rs 3.75 crore funds provided by TTD. The CE was instructed to organise lighting on both sides of the footpath from 7th mile to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and monitoring building and the health officer was told to take steps to remove wastes in footpath on daily basis to avoid attraction from wild animals.
JEO Veerabrahmam, CCF Nageswara Rao, FA&CAO O Balaji, CE Nageswar Rao, Zoo Park Curator Selvam, DFO Srinivas, Tirupati DFO G Satish and others were present.