TTD Executive Officer responds to cattle deaths at SV Goshala

Tirumala: The Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Dharma Reddy, has responded strongly to the recent controversy surrounding the deaths of cows at the SV Goshala, alleging serious mismanagement and irregularities over the past few years.

According to the EO, several illegal activities took place in the management of the goshala between March 2021 and March 2024. He stated that significant malpractice had occurred, including the misappropriation of funds meant for cattle fodder. “Details regarding the cattle deaths over the past five years were deliberately concealed,” he said.

TTD EO Shyamala Rao added that vigilance officers were not allowed to inspect the goshala in 2023, raising further concerns about transparency. He also dismissed allegations circulating on social media that claimed no post-mortems were conducted on the dead cows. “Such statements are false and misleading,” he clarified.

In a concerning revelation, he confirmed that 43 cows had died due to health issues in the past three months alone. He criticised those spreading misinformation, stating that it hurts the sentiments of devotees and misrepresents the situation.

The TTD has promised a thorough investigation and assured devotees that necessary action will be taken to ensure proper management and care of the cattle at SV Goshala.