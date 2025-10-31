TTD funds should not be spent for accommodation facilities in Kanipakam

TIRUPATI: Congress arty state vice president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy has criticised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for sanctioning Rs 25 crore for constructing a new accommodation complex and marriage halls at Kanipakam, calling it an unnecessary use of devotees’ funds.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Reddy said the decision taken in the recent TTD Board meeting has caused concern among devotees.

He pointed out that the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple already operates large accommodation facilities including Ganesh Sadan and Vinayaka Sadan with over 200 rooms and well-functioning marriage halls. “Most of these rooms are rarely full, and several private lodges are also available. There is no need for new buildings,” he said.

Reddy alleged that the move benefits a few contractors while wasting donations meant for devotees. He urged TTD to divert the funds towards welfare projects in Tirupati, including free marriage halls, affordable pilgrim accommodations, and health service centres.

Tirupati Congress president Goudapera Chitti Babu demanded action against former TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, alleging corruption and negligence in temple activities. Several Congress leaders, including Chittoor Sivasankar, Airala Lokesh Reddy, Shiva Balaji, and Jyotheshwar Naik, were present at the press meet.