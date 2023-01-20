TTD gears up for Rathasapthami fest

Tirumala: The TTD is geared up for the grand celebration of Radhasapthami, known as one-day Brahmotsavam as the deity will be taken in a procession on seven Vahanas in the Mada streets around the shrine at Tirumala on January 28.

The Vahanas atop which Lord Malayappa, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, blesses the devotees on the auspicious Rathasapthami also popular as Surya Jayanthi will start with Suryaprabha Vahanam in the morning between 5.30 am and 8 am on January 28 while the Sun rise on that day is at 6:45 am.

The detailed schedule of the Vahanas is Chinna Sesha (9 am to 10 am), Garuda (11-12 pm), Hanumantha (1-2 pm), Chakra Snanam (2 pm to 3pm), Kalpavriksha (4-5 pm), Sarva Bhoopala (6 pm to 7 pm) and Chandraprabha Vahanam (8 to 9 pm). In view of the Vahana Sevas, the TTD cancelled Arjitha Sevas including Kalynotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the day.

The entire temple town of Tirumala including the four Mada streets in which the Vahanam procession will be held, the galleries from where the devotees view the Vahanams and also the temple tank Pushkarini in which Chakra Snanam will be held will be spruced up for the festival.

Additional arrangements including distribution of free food, milk, drinking water and other facilities are being made to cope with the huge rush expected for the mini-Brahmotsavam to be held on the Rathasaptami day.