TTD gears up for Vontimitta Brahmotsavams

Vontimitta(YSR district): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy at Vontimitta in YSR district.

The nine-day religious festival will be held from March 31 to April 8 while the Ankurarpanam, a preparatory religious ceremony for the fete will be observed on March 30.

On April 5, Sitarama Kalyanam will be held at the shrine which will be observed as a State festival. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Kalyanam and will also present Vasthram on behalf of the State government following the age-old practice.

TTD joint executive officer V Veerabrahmam along with chief engineer Nageswarar Rao held a meeting with temple officials on Wednesday on the arrangements which had already begun, 50 days ahead as the TTD is planning to observe the Brahmotsavams on a massive scale.

After inspecting the ongoing arrangements at the temple and at Kalyana Vedika, where the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita will be held, the JEO reviewed with the officials of various departments the works pertaining to each department.

Later talking to mediapersons he said, all the arrangements will be completed within the time schedule. The JEO said the arrangements at entry-exit gates, galleries, Annaprasadam, free food distribution, drinking water arrangements, spiritual and cultural programmes including dance and music, floral and electrical decorations, security etc. have been reviewed.

"In the next two weeks, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy will hold a review meeting with all the officials giving final touch to the preparations," he maintained.

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarulu, EE Sumati, Dy EOs Natesh Babu, Subramanyam, Gunabhushan Reddy, additional health officer Dr Sunil Kumar, DFO Srinivas, deputy director of garden Srinivasulu and others were present.

It may be noted here that the TTD, after bifurcation of the State, at the behest of the AP government, took over the control of the ancient temple for development on par with Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana.

Earlier, the JEO also inspected the ongoing development works at the 108-foot statue of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya in Rajampet district.