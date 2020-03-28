TTD gives clarity over Akhanda Jyothi rumours

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has thrashed out the rumours over Tirumala Akhanda Jyothi deepam. Responding over the issue, Devasthanam Agama Shastra Advisor Ramana Deekshitul clarified that the Akhanda Jyothi deepam continues to light up from Supranhatam Seva to till Ekantha Seva at Tirumala temple. He said that rumours are circulating that the Akhanda Jyothi in the Lord's presents got off and clarified that that news is fake.

Ramana Deekshitul also said Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Kainkaryalu are continuing at the temple. On this occasion, he said that there are two Akhanda Jyothi deepams at the inner court of the temple, which are not visible to devotees from outside.

This Akhanda Jyothi deepams are lighted by the priest during the Supranhatam Seva when they open the Bangaru Vakili (Golden door) in the morning, and after the Ekantha Seva in the evening, deepams will be put off.

He recalled that at the opposite to Srivari temple, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple is located where the devotees offer coconuts and light Kurpuram at Akhilandam. Now after restricting the devotees, the Kurpuram deepams got off, and the devotees who are not aware of about this has become panic.