TTD in spotlight with Srivari Laddu controversy in 2024

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the most revered religious institutions in India, found itself at the centre of a storm in 2024, with Sri Vari Laddu controversy grabbing national headlines. The issue culminated in Supreme Court of India appointing a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to probe the allegations. While the year witnessed numerous developments, the Laddu controversy, which surfaced in September, dominated public discourse.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s explosive claim that the ghee used in preparing Tirumala laddus was adulterated with animal fat during the previous YSRCP regime triggered widespread outrage. Subsequent test results from NDDB CALF reportedly confirmed the allegations, intensifying demands for a comprehensive inquiry, which is now undergoing.

Beyond the controversy, TTD reported significant milestones in 2024, with over 2.55 crore devotees visiting the temple and contributing Rs 1,365 crore through Hundi collections. The temple’s robust financial standing reflected in its Rs 5,000 crore annual budget.

The year began with TTD’s contentious decision to demolish ancient mandapams near Alipiri and Paruveta Mandapam, citing safety concerns. The move faced objections from heritage conservationists, prompting TTD to seek an inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). During the year, the previous TTD trust board faced allegations of financial impropriety after depositing Rs 10 crore in Tirupati Cooperative Bank, citing its higher interest rate of 8.4 per cent.

The mid of the year brought accusations from Jana Sena Party, which alleged corruption and malpractice among 32 Mutts in Tirumala. The party claimed these institutions, with the complicity of TTD employees and YSRCP leaders, overcharged devotees and diverted them from guesthouses to Mutts.

In August, allegations of corruption in TTD’s engineering contracts were surfaced, with reports of kickbacks worth several crores. Nearly 50 TTD staff members faced show-cause notices for irregularities in licensing, temple construction projects and discretionary allocations of darshan tickets. Further scrutiny fell on the SRIVANI Trust, which had raised over Rs 1,085 crore by early 2024. Opposition parties alleged misuse of funds, prompting the NDA-appointed TTD board to pass a resolution merging the trust into TTD’s main account and consider renaming the scheme.

An old case of theft in Parakamani resurfaced in 2024, with allegations of crores of rupees being siphoned from Hundi offerings. Demands for a reinvestigation, citing concerns over external pressures that had led to a compromise in a Lok Adalat hearing came to the fore. In a significant development, the TTD board suspended Special Entry Darshan (SED) ticket allocations to state tourism corporations, citing misuse and profiteering. However, during 2024, TTD achieved remarkable milestones. Executive Officer J Syamala Rao unveiled ‘Tirumala Vision 2047’, a long-term initiative to promote heritage preservation, planned development and environmental sustainability. TTD also played a pivotal role in national religious events, dispatching one lakh laddus to Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration. Efforts to streamline darshan processes, including exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, showcased TTD’s commitment to enhancing the pilgrim experience while navigating challenges and controversies.