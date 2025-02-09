TTD increases darshan tokens quota for APNRTS members

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities have announced a significant increase in the number of VIP break darshan quota tickets allocated to members of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (AP NRTS). The daily quota for these VIP tickets has been raised from 50 to 100, following a formal request from the General Administration Department of the Andhra Pradesh State Government.

Deputy Executive Officer of the Srivari Temple, M. Lokanatham, confirmed that this decision was made in light of the state's correspondence received on the 6th of last month, advocating for the enhancement of the daily darshan quota for AP NRTS members visiting Tirumala.

In related news, TTD officials have also made arrangements for the residents of Tirupati to receive Srivari darshan. Traditionally held on the first Tuesday of every month, the local darshan this February will be rescheduled to the second Tuesday, due to Rath Saptami falling on the first Tuesday of the month. Tokens for this special darshan will be issued today, Sunday, with the actual darshan taking place on February 11. Tokens will be distributed at the Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati and the Community Hall in Balaji Nagar, Tirumala.