TTD institutions providing quality education: JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi on Wednesday said that under the Chairmanship of Y V Subba Reddy and guidance of EO A V Dharma Reddy, TTD is successfully leading all its educational institutions in the progressive path. Participating as chief guest at the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Sri Padmavathi Women's Junior College, the JEO lauded yeomen services of former Principal, centenarian and the living legend Dr Rajeswari Murthy, who stood as the doyen of Sri Padmavathi colleges, laying the path for the women educational institution blossom into leading college in the state. She recalled the great contributions of Rajeswari Murthy for her unstinted contributions to promote the TTD colleges for promoting women education about six decades ago by establishing huge buildings in about 100 acres.

The JEO also appreciated the love and affection of the retired head of SPW Degree College Telugu Department Dr DM Premavati, who has been an encouragement for the growth of institution by guiding it in a proper way even after her retirement two decades ago. She said TTD institutions have bagged NAAC A+ and NBA rankings for their quality educational practices and healthy student-friendly infrastructure. Urging students to exploit the opportunity with discipline and dedication, the JEO said TTD extended every support to students, who excelled in competitive exams for engineering and medical courses. Appealing to students to promote Sanatana Hindu dharma and traditions, the JEO presented mementoes and appreciation certificates to meritorious students after offering prayers and puja to Srivari statue at the college premises.

Earlier, she inaugurated a digital classroom and thereafter witnessed a cultural programme presented by students. The JEO also inaugurated an art exhibition put up by Tirupati artist B Kiran Kumari and complimented the artist for her skills. TTD Educational Officer Bhaskar Reddy, College Principal Dr Bhuvaneswari Devi, Degree College Principal Dr Mahadevamma, Polytechnic Principal Dr Ashunta, student leader Saira Bhanu, college faculty members and students were present.