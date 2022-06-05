TTD issues 1,000 spl daily tickets for TSRTC passengers

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has accorded permission to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets to 1,000 passengers on a daily basis with immediate effect.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said this is a significant development as the passengers travelling to Tirumala were accorded special entry darshan tickets. He said this will improve the pilgrim's patronage to RTC and safe transport.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that this initiative will boost the pilgrim support to the RTC operations and takes the service closer to the doorstep of customers. He said that passengers are requested to make the bookings "t-2 days in advance through online portal for booking special entry darshan tickets as per the prescribed quota.

With this initiative, the TSRTC will complete the online process and make systems update with the transaction data to be transmitted to TTD server t-2 days in advance," said Sajjanar. The passengers have to mandatorily produce either vaccination certificate of two doses, or Covid-19 negative certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date darshan, he said.