TTD issues 1.2 lakh Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens

Tirumala: The TTD issued 1.2 lakh tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for three days —January 10, 11 and 12, coinciding with Vaikunta Ekadasi, Vaikunta Dwadasi, and the following day. However, the distribution process turned tragic as a stampede at token counters resulted in the deaths of six devotees and injuries to 40 pilgrims.

The chaos erupted on Wednesday evening when the large crowd surged at token distribution centres. TTD officials, in coordination with the police and vigilance staff, managed to restore order after a temporary suspension of token distribution. Distribution resumed at 9 pm on Wednesday and continued uninterrupted until the tokens were exhausted by 10 am on Thursday.

Tokens were distributed across eight centres, including Indira Maidanam, Ramakrishna Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Nivasam, MR Palli, Jeevakona and Bairagipatteda Complex. Following the completion of token issuance, these centres were closed.

TTD sources confirmed that the next round of token issuance will take place on January 13 at only three locations: Srinivasan Complex, Vishnu Nivasam and Bhudevi Complex. In response to the tragic incident, TTD and the police have implemented stringent measures to ensure the orderly movement of pilgrims and avoid overcrowding at counters.

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management during major festivals at Tirumala, a pilgrimage site that attracts millions annually.

TTD officials expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that safety measures will be reviewed and reinforced to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Authorities have appealed to devotees to cooperate with the arrangements and follow guidelines to ensure a smooth darshan experience during the festival.

Meanwhile, two cases were filed at Tirupati East police station on the stampede incident, which took place on Wednesday night. A case was filed following the complaint given by Narayanavanam Tahsildar for the incident at Bairagipatteda, which claimed five lives. Another case was filed on the complaint of Balayapalli Tahsildar for the incident, which resulted in the death of one devotee at Vishnu Nivasam.