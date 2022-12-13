TTD JEO asks officials to make arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi fest

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam on Monday directed officials to make all the required arrangements at TTD temples in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and also local temples in and around Tirupati to provide comfortable Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan to devotees.

JEO who held a virtual video conference with Deputy EOs of the temples on Monday on the ensuing Vaikunta Ekadasi preparations, directed that queue lines of common devotees should not be stopped to make way for VVIPs. A large number of devotees were expected to visit temples at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta and at Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati temples, he said and instructed the temple officials to make ready special queue lines for devotees and also fix the darshan hours for VVIPs so that common devotees are not put for any inconvenience.

He said an action plan be prepared in consultation with local advisory committees, local officials and police. Preparations be made to ensure that every devotee get Prasadam. The JEO instructed the engineering officials to make arrangements for queue lines, drinking water at each temple and TTD information centres outside AP.

The Deputy EO(services)has been authorised to deploy additional staff on the holy day to cope with rush. Among others TTD vigilance officials to coordinate with local police for making parking, deploy adequate Srivari Sevakulu, electrical and floral decorations. Darshan hours to be decided at Delhi, Rishikesh and Kurukshetra temples depending on local weather conditions, he said and sought the officials to make arrangements for the Maha Samprokshana fete at Sitampeta, Rampachodavaram, Chennai and Jammu where new temples construction was completed.

The JEO said a monitoring cell for Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements was set up in Tirupati to supervise arrangements on a war footing. He also directed that development works at Vakulamata temple including toilets be completed on a war footing.

TTD Superintendent Engineers Satyanarayana, Venkateshwarlu, VGO

Manohar, all temple DyEOs and other engineering staff were present.