TTD JEO releases Veturi's Mani Manjari literary volume

Tirupati: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam hailed the contributions of Veturi Prabhakara Sastri for spreading the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy worldwide with his soulful translation of Annamaiah Sankeertans. Participating in the 72nd death anniversary of Veturi Prabhakara Sastri at the Annamacharya Kala Mandiram on Monday, he also released the Mani Manjari literary publication of Sastri.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said the late poet and writer had introduced high values of Telugu literature, culture and traditions to the world and spent his life for the well-being of society. He said Shastri researched and brought to light the palm leaf and copper plate writings of Annamaiah Sankeertans.

His book Neeti-Nidhi was an eye opener to everyone. Acharya Remilla Venkata Ramakrishna Sastry, OSD of TTD Publications, who presided over the meeting, said TTD had published 35 volumes of Annamaiah Sankeertans collected from copper plates and palm leaf writings and several others are ready for printing. Shastri wrote 40 books on themes like Prasadams, sevas, tonsuring in Srivari temple etc.

Among others, veteran scholars Dr Samudrala Lakshmaiah, Sarvottana Rao, Silicon Andhra University Acharya Dr Addanki Srinivas, Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma, Director of Annamacharya Project also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, rich floral tributes and garlanding of the bronze statue of Veturi Prabhakara Shastry's statue was performed at the SVETA Bhavan complex.

TTD Dharmic Projects Programme official Vijayalakshmi and sub-editor Dr Narasimhacharyulu were also present.